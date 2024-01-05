Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Winner Of 2024 Bart Starr Award

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade early in the 2019 season, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has added quite a few accolades to his resume.

From Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections, his own individual trophy case is filling up. He can now add the 2024 Bart Starr Award to it.

Fitzpatrick was named the winner of the Bart Starr Award Friday morning. The award honors a player, as selected by his peers, for his outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field. Fitzpatrick is the first Steeler to ever win the award.

Fitzpatrick will be presented the award during the 36th annual Super Bowl breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

.@minkfitz_21 is the winner of the 2024 Bart Starr Award for outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the football field. 📝: https://t.co/JCeudZqSDr pic.twitter.com/s0CjhRP90A — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2024

Fitzpatrick, who was recently named to his fourth Pro Bowl as a member of the Steelers, learned of the honor Friday morning from Starr’s wife, Cherry Starr, according to Steelers.com.

“It’s a huge honor,” Fitzpatrick said, according to Steelers.com. “I am grateful for you guys to select me. I appreciate it very much. That my peers selected me means a lot. I say all the time the better man you are, the better ball player you will be. I feel like that’s a phrase not a lot of people really believe in across the league.