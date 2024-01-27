Steelers Odds To Win Super Bowl 59 Are 80/1

While we wait for Super Bowl LVIII to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, early odds for next year’s Super Bowl are already surfacing. They aren’t favorable, however, when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially winning their seventh Lombardi Trophy.

According to SuperBook Westgate in Las Vegas, the Steelers are currently listed as 80-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Only five other teams, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and Carolina Panthers, have longer odds than the Steelers currently do ahead of the 2023 Conference Championship games being played on Sunday.

If you are scoring at home, the three other teams in the AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens (+1000), Cincinnati Bengals (+1600), and Cleveland Browns (+3000), all have much shorter odds than the Steelers (+8000) do when it comes to winning the 2025 Super Bowl. The Ravens short odds are bested by only the San Francisco 49ers (+600).

Why are the Steelers’ 2024 Super Bowl odds so long as we sit here in late January? Well, that is likely because the team has a big question for next season when it comes to their quarterback position. Currently, Kenny Pickett is likely considered the odds-on favorite to be the team’s Week One starting quarterback after ending his second NFL season as the backup to Mason Rudolph, who started the 2023 season as Pittsburgh’s third-string option on the depth chart.

As for Rudolph, who guided the Steelers to a 3-0 record as the team’s starter in the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2024 NFL league year in March. While the team has given every indication that they would like to re-sign Rudolph this offseason, there’s no guarantee that will happen as we sit here in late January.

Pickett, who opened the 2023 season as the Steelers starting quarterback, was sidelined for several games late in the season with an ankle injury that required a minor surgical procedure. Prior to him going down injured, Pickett, the Steelers first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, compiled a 7-5 record on his way to throwing for 2,070 yards with just six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Steelers will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2024 as the team is currently interviewing candidates for that vacant position on the staff. The team is likely to decide on who their next offensive coordinator will be in the next few weeks. As of the time of this post, they have only officially announced that Thomas Brown (Carolina Panthers) and Jerrod Johnson (Houston Texans) have interviewed for that position.

A little over a year ago, SuperBook Westgate in Las Vegas had the Steelers listed at 60/1 to win Super Bowl LVIII. At that time, seven other teams were listed with longer odds than theirs. One of those teams, the Houston Texans, wound up winning the AFC South division in 2023. The Texans also went on to win their Super Wild Card game against the Browns.

After Super Bowl LVIII is played, we’ll update the Steelers’ 2025 odds to win Super Bowl LIX from a more global perspective.