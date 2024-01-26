Steelers Meet With Miami C Matt Lee, Holy Cross G C.J. Hanson

FRISCO, Texas- After also meeting with Michigan State C Nick Samac earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers also met with Miami C Matt Lee at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, he told Steelers Depot. In addition, the team met with Holy Cross G C.J. Hanson. Hanson told Steelers Depot he met with Steelers scout Chris Watts.

Lee was the highest-rated center in the country by Pro Football Focus last season, his first at Miami after spending four seasons at UCF. Lee was a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2023 after the 6-3, 295-pounder anchored a line that was among the best in the country. He started all 12 games at center for Miami and said the Steelers are “dope.”

Lee is one of the higher-rated centers in the draft as he’s currently fifth on ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s board at the position. He played on a Miami line that also featured guard Javion Cohen, who will be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., next week. In addition to being PFF’s highest-rated center in 2023, he was the third highest-rated center by the outlet in 2022 when he was at UCF. He has four years of collegiate starting experience and is an intriguing prospect for the middle rounds.

In addition to Hanson, the Steelers also met with his Holy Cross teammate, WR Jalen Coker.

Hanson started at right guard for the last three years for a Holy Cross team that had a huge turnaround over the last handful of years. The Crusaders have won the Patriot League for five seasons straight now and qualified for the FCS playoffs in four of them.

While Hanson only played guard in college, he told Depot that he feels comfortable anywhere on the interior at the next level, including center. He also shared that he has been practicing snapping over the last three months and will get some run at center during Shrine Bowl week.

Hanson, along with Coker, are the first two Holy Cross players to receive an NFL Combine invite since former Steeler draft pick and College Football Hall of Famer Gordie Lockbaum in 1988.