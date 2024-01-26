Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker Meets With Steelers

FRISCO, Texas — Jalen Coker, the most prolific receiver in Holy Cross history and a big-bodied wideout, met with Steelers Director of College Scouting Dan Colbert at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he told Steelers Depot Friday.

The 6-3, 213-pound Coker had an impressive showing at the Hula Bowl prior to the Shrine Bowl, with two catches, including a one-handed touchdown grab.

Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker making big plays in the Hula Bowl

Coker said that one of the players he models his game after is Los Angeles Rams rookie sensation Puka Nacua, and both Coker and Nacua share impressive route-running skills. With Pittsburgh looking for help at receiver, Coker is a name to watch for the Steelers. We named him one of the five players to watch at the Shrine Bowl this week, and he’s someone to watch closely when practices begin tomorrow.

Jalen Coker is Holy Cross program leader in receiving yards (2715) and touchdowns (31) earning historic production with his remarkable body control and ball skills Stout perimeter presence who is a savvy multi level route runner

Coker had an in-game athleticism score of 99.5, and his speed was on display this past season as he hit a top speed of 20.9 miles per hour, per Reel Analytics. He totaled 2,715 yards and 31 touchdowns during his Holy Cross career.

Jalen's IN-GAME ATHLETICISM (IGA) Score™ is 99.5 He hit a max speed of 20.9 MPH this season.

A small-school prospect, Coker received an invite to the NFL Combine, one of two Holy Cross players to get an invite this year along with offensive lineman C.J. Hanson. They became the first two players in school history to receive a Combine invite, and both were part of a Holy Cross team that won the school’s first FCS playoff game in 2021.

Colbert is part of Pittsburgh’s contingent at the Shrine Bowl this week. He is joined by Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski, Senior Scouting assistants Phil Kriedler and Kelvin Fisher, college scouts Mark Bruener and Chidi Iwuoma, BLESTO scout Fawwaz Izzuddin, and scouting intern Braunson Williams.

Given Pittsburgh’s interest in Coker, he’ll become a player to watch throughout the pre-draft process. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers attended Holy Cross’ Pro Day with two draft prospects in Hanson and Coker, and they’ll see both at the Combine.