Steelers Meet With Howard OT Anim Dankwah, Michigan State C Nick Samac

FRISCO, Texas- The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Howard OT Anim Dankwah at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, he told Steelers Depot. Dankwah said Pittsburgh was his first meeting.

A massive tackle at 6-7, 362 pounds, Dankwah also mentioned meeting with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. He was a leader at Howard and became its first player to earn an invite to the Shrine Bowl since 2012. He was mocked to the Steelers ahead of the season and he could be an option if the team targets a tackle in the mid-to-late rounds.

The Steelers will likely look to target a tackle in the draft with Dan Moore Jr. coming off a shaky season at left tackle and the team investing a first-round pick in Broderick Jones, a natural left tackle, in 2023. While Dankwah would likely be more of a developmental piece, his size and long arms (measurements will come out tomorrow) are intriguing. He started 28 career games at Howard and was an All-MEAC selection in 2022. He’s going to be a player to watch throughout the week and the entire pre-draft process.

Another prospect the Steelers met with today at the Shrine Bowl was Nick Samac, the Michigan State center told Steelers Depot. Samac measures in a 6-4 and 305 pounds and started for at least portions of all five seasons he played at in East Lansing, making 32 career starts, all at center.

After playing right tackle his senior year of high school, he made the transition to center in college, and projects as an interior offensive lineman in the NFL. Samac, who was also a three-time all-academic Big Ten selection, was a key piece on the 2021 Michigan State team that went 11-2 and beat Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. That offensive line allowed future NFL star Kenneth Walker III to rush for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns that season.

Samac is a name to watch in the middle-to-late rounds as the Steelers look to replace or give competition to Mason Cole.