Steelers LB Elandon Roberts Calls Bill Belichick The NFL’s Greatest Coach

The coaching world has seen a major shakeup over the last 24 hours. First, Seattle’s Pete Carroll was removed from his head coach post and shifted to an advisory role despite him wanting to continue running the Seahawks. Next, Nick Saban shocked the college football world with his retirement. And Thursday morning, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to part ways after winning six Super Bowls. It makes Mike Tomlin the longest-tenured coach with one team.

While Belichick and Steeler Nation have an…icy relationship, to say the least, there’s at least one person in Pittsburgh’s locker room who is a huge fan. Speaking to reporters following today’s practice, LB Elandon Roberts said he believes that Belichick is the GOAT.

“Coach Belichick and the Patriots organization changed my whole life,” Roberts said via 93.7 The Fan. “He gave me my opportunity. That was my phone call and Bill Belichick was on it. I don’t think this is the end of Bill. I don’t think there is a greater coach.”

The words might sound sacrilegious in Pittsburgh but Belichick has a resume that is impossible to ignore. His six Super Bowls are the most by a head coach and he’s within striking distance of Don Shula’s all-time wins record, just 27 victories away from overtaking him for the top spot.

New England is where Roberts began his career. A sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Houston, he spent his first four years with the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls while with the team. He moved on to Miami for two years, following Brian Flores to South Beach, before signing with the Steelers in 2023.

It’s obviously no disrespect to Tomlin, a coach Roberts has spoken highly of throughout, remembering his days meeting Tomlin after his Pro Day. But whichever team and coach drafts a player has special meaning and Roberts obviously had plenty of success with the Patriots. While Belichick’s time in New England ended on a sour note, a 4-13 final season, he still proved he can coach up a defense. As Roberts alludes to, Belichick may be done in New England but doesn’t seem finished with coaching. He’s expected to be on an NFL sideline in 2024. The question will be with whom.