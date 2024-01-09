Steelers Land Potential Top CB In Latest NFL Mock Draft From PFF

Down the stretch in the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were decimated by injuries in the secondary, forcing the Steelers to bring in a couple of guys off the scrap heap to play meaningful snaps.
Though the returns from a guy like veteran safety Eric Rowe were rather impressive, and veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson made a nice transition to the safety position, the Steelers have to rebuild the depth chart in the secondary this offseason.
That should start in free agency in March, but when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around in late April, the Steelers should be taking advantage of the depth and talent in the draft class. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema believes that should be the case, pairing the Steelers with one of the top corners in the draft class in Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, pairing him with Joey Porter Jr. moving forward for the foreseeable future.
“Kool-Aid McKinstry was the top star in Alabama’s secondary to begin the season, but Arnold emerged as a potential first-rounder, as well,” Sikkema writes regarding the Steelers’ selection of Arnold in his latest mock draft for PFF.com. “He is a very impressive athlete who has the long speed, quickness, and body control to mirror receivers of all shapes and sizes.
“He recorded five interceptions with 14 forced incompletions this season.”
Prior to his latest mock draft, Sikkema wrote for PFF.com that Arnold’s teammate, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, was the perfect prospect for the Steelers. But in this mock draft exercise, Sikkema has McKinstry coming off the board at No. 17 overall to the Indianapolis Colts and then has the Steelers picking Arnold at No. 23 overall.
Arnold made a huge leap from 2022 to 2023 for the Crimson Tide. Last season, Arnold allowed a passer rating of 82.5 in nine games, giving up 28 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He got much better in 2023.
Though he allowed 41 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns, Arnold recorded five interceptions and allowed a minuscule average depth of target of just 10.3 yards per target. He was outstanding throughout the season for the Crimson Tide.
At 6’0″, 196 pounds, Arnold has good size and is a great athlete for the position, and profiles as a great fit opposite Porter long-term for the Steelers, should they have interest in the Alabama product. There’s a lot of time and evaluations to go between now and the 2024 NFL Draft, but cornerback is a big need for the Steelers opposite Porter.
It’s a good draft class for it.