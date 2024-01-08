Steelers Heavy Underdogs To Bills In Wild Card Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. But hey, they were pretty big longshots to reach the postseason anyway.

According to Draft Kings, the Steelers are now -9.5 points underdogs to the Bills. The line initially opened at -9 before moving in Buffalo’s favor moments after they knocked off the Miami Dolphins 21-14, becoming the No. 2 seed and winning the AFC East.

NFL Playoff odds at @DKSportsbook: AFC:

Browns -2, 44 at Texans Dolphins at Chiefs -3, 47.5 Steelers at Bills -9, 43 NFC:

Eagles -2.5, 44.5 at Bucs Rams at Lions -3.5, 51.5 Packers at Cowboys -7.5, 49.5 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 8, 2024

Kickoff is slated for 1 PM/EST Sunday afternoon, a CBS televised game.

Buffalo finishes the year as the NFL’s hottest team, winning their last five games, going from 6-6 and out of the playoff picture to 11-6, division champs, and one of the conference’s top seeds. Their last lost came on November 26th, an overtime defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh wrapped up their year on a similar streak, winners of their last three to climb back into the playoff picture, going from 7-7 to 10-7. They finished third in the AFC North behind the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns.

Besides this summer’s preseason game, the Steelers and Bills last met in a game that counted in 2022. Buffalo dominated that game, winning 38-3, in what was QB Kenny Pickett’s first start. This time around, Mason Rudolph is expected to remain the Steelers’ starter.

This will be the fourth playoff meeting between these two squads and the first since the 1995-1996 season. That year, the Steelers and Bills met in the Divisional Round, the Steelers coming out on top 40-21. RB Bam Morris rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers’ defense picked off Jim Kelly three times. This playoff game between Pittsburgh and Buffalo will be the first the Bills have hosted. The previous three took place in Pittsburgh.

In 2023, the Bills are led by QB Josh Allen, one of the game’s top talents. With great size, arm strength, and mobility, he’s capable of making a big play at a moment’s notice. But he’s also prone to making a big mistake, turning the ball over three times Sunday night (two interceptions, one fumble). Buffalo’s leading rusher is James Cook, a 1,000 yard runner, while WR Stefon Diggs is their top target in the passing game, though his game has cooled off down the stretch. Defensively, LB Leonard Floyd leads the team with 10.5 sacks while trade acquisition Rasul Douglas has picked off four passes in just eight games with the Bills.

The Steelers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They’re looking for their first postseason win since 2016.