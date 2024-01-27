Steelers Executive Told Colorado State EDGE Mo Kamara He Fits ‘Steeler Way’

FRISCO, Tx. — The Pittsburgh Steelers seem relatively set at outside linebacker with the likes of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on the roster, but that won’t stop them from looking for additions to the depth chart.

That could include Colorado State’s Mohamed Kamara.

During an interview with Steelers Depot’s Melanie Friedlander, Kamara said that he had a great meeting with the Steelers’ Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski. In that meeting with Sadowski, Kamara revealed that the Steelers’ front office member said to him that his play style — that being a tough, hard-nosed player — fits the Steeler way at the outside linebacker position.

“He told me…he equated my game to like growing up in a tough place and understanding like that’s just how I play,” Kamara told Steelers Depot of his meeting with Sadowski and the Steelers. “And that being the Steeler Way also, being tough, hard nosed, and that’s me. I never really looked at it like that until he explained it. …Thinking about it, I do play in a certain way of like being aggressive and getting the job done and knowing what I gotta do and being someone who’s relentless.”

The Rams’ standout checked in at 6013, 252 pounds at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas. During his standout career at Colorado State, Kamara recorded 30.5 career sacks, including 13.5 sacks in 2023 for the Rams, earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

A team captain for the Rams, Kamara broke out in his final season, recording 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups, leading the Rams to a 5-7 record in Fort Collins.

Size is a slight concern with Kamara as an edge defender. Arm length measurements aren’t in at the Shrine Bowl yet, but eyes will be peeled for Kamara’s measurement. He’s on the smaller side, but he has great athleticism and a good get-off, allowing him to win with speed around the corner. Kamara was a guy that Steelers Depot highlighted as a defensive player to watch earlier in the week.

With that relentless motor, Kamara finds himself on the radar of the Steelers, who love guys that have a motor that runs hot and play with an edge at outside linebacker. Though they’re set with a big three of Watt, Highsmith and Herbig, it wouldn’t hurt to add a fourth and develop them long-term. That guy could be Kamara.