Steelers Elevate LB Myles Jack, S Eric Rowe From Practice Squad

For the third week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated veteran LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe from their practice squad. The team announced the moves moments ago.

Rowe has started the last two games for Pittsburgh while Jack started in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. In two games this season, Rowe has 17 total tackles and 12 solo tackles with an interception. Against Seattle, Rowe had nine solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Jack has 14 total tackles and 10 solo tackles in two games. With Elandon Roberts returning, Jack may go back to the bench, but he also could start alongside Roberts. Rowe will start if safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, officially listed as questionable, is unable to go. In that case, Rowe would start alongside Patrick Peterson at safety as he’s done each of the last two weeks. Jack started next to Mark Robinson in Week 17, but it would make sense if he remained a starter next to Roberts as the latter makes his return after suffering a pectoral injury in the second quarter of Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rowe also provides depth with S Trenton Thompson also questionable with a neck injury. Rowe’s role will be a little bit uncertain if both Fitzpatrick and Thompson are able to return, but he’s played well thus far, and it would be a surprise if he only received limited snaps. If Fitzpatrick is able to return, he’ll start alongside Peterson at safety.

Week 18 will be the third elevation and third game of the season for both Rowe and Jack. Rowe’s in his ninth NFL season and 2023 is his first with Pittsburgh. Week 16 was his first game action of the season. Jack is in his eighth year in the league, and he re-signed with Pittsburgh ahead of Week 12 after the team released him this offseason. He spent 2022 with the Steelers.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.