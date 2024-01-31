Schefter: Steelers Once-OC Candidate Jerrod Johnson Staying In Houston

Though the news is far less meaningful given the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring of Arthur Smith, Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson is staying in Houston, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Texans’ QB coach Jerrod Johnson, who worked closely with rookie standout C.J. Stroud this past season and has interviewed for offensive coordinator jobs, is staying in Houston, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Per Schefter, Johnson received a contract extension and pay raise.

Jerrod Johnson was a hot name in this year’s offensive coordinator cycle, including receiving interest from the Steelers. He interviewed for Pittsburgh’s open OC position last Friday, one of three to officially interview with the team. The news of Smith’s hire came Tuesday afternoon, pre-dating this story, though it’s unclear if Pittsburgh knew of Johnson’s plans to stay in Houston when they tabbed Smith to be their next coordinator.

Johnson would’ve been an exciting hire with some Steelers ties. He was a training camp quarterback in 2012, but the team said they wanted a coach with coordinator experience. Johnson has never called plays before.

The Texans are, fortunately, keeping their coaching staff intact. Early in the offseason, it seemed OC Bobby Slowik would be destined for a head coaching position, receiving interviews across the league. But he was passed over by several teams and reworked his contract to stay in Houston for at least another year.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process. But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

The only candidate Pittsburgh interviewed with an uncertain future is former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will not return to the team under new head coach Dave Canales. Brown has received interest elsewhere, including interviewing for the Tennessee Titans open coordinator position.

There are only two head coaching vacancies. One with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Washington Commanders. Baltimore Ravens’ DC Mike Macdonald might be the favorite in Seattle, while the frontrunner in Washington is less clear now that Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is staying put in Detroit. Perhaps the Ravens will lose another coach in DL Coach Anthony Weaver, or perhaps Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will be their guy.