Schefter: RB Dalvin Cook Signing With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are making moves right before the playoffs. The team is signing former New York Jets RB Dalvin Cook for its postseason run, as shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thursday evening.

Based on initial reports, it appears Cook won’t play in Saturday’s finale against Pittsburgh. Instead, he’ll get himself ready for Divisional Weekend later this month.

Cook and the Jets mutually parted ways earlier this week and he officially cleared waivers this afternoon. Baltimore pounced and is signing Cook as backfield depth. A four-time Pro Bowl who left Minnesota in the offseason, Cook struggled to carve out a role with the Jets. He had just 67 carries across 15 games, averaging a lowly 3.2 yards per carry, with zero rushing scores.

With the Jets eliminated from the playoffs, it seems Cook asked for the chance to join a contender. He’s found one in Baltimore, the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Ravens are adding backfield help after losing UDFA Keaton Mitchell earlier this season to a season-ending injury, though their styles are much different. Mitchell is a gamebreaker with speed; Cook, with more mileage, is more of a downhill and power runner. Still, it’ll boost a Baltimore offense that needs to run the ball well to succeed.

Baltimore’s top three in the backfield for Saturday’s finale against Pittsburgh consists of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon. It’s likely Gordon will handle the bulk of the workload as the team preserves the top of its depth chart. Gordon has 19 carries on the season.