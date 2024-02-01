Ravens Ransack Continues, Expected To Lose DBs Coach To Titans

The Baltimore Ravens have lost a third member of their coaching staff or front office. After Personnel Director Joe Hortiz departed to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ GM and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is officially the Seattle Seahawks head coach, the Ravens are now losing DBs Coach Dennard Wilson to the Tennessee Titans.

Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Wilson is being hired as the Titans’ Defensive Coordinator.

BREAKING: The #Titans are closing in on a deal to hire #Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson as their new DC, sources tell @BleacherReport. Wilson has quickly risen up the coaching ladder after helping mold Baltimore’s secondary into one of the best units in football. pic.twitter.com/rAaP3sYjzP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 1, 2024

Wilson, 41, broke into NFL coaching as a Defensive Quality Control Coach with the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He was promoted to the team’s DBs Coach in 2015 before serving in the same role with the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018. After spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens hired Wilson in 2023.

The Ravens had an elite defense this season, tops in the leagues in points per game allowed. Their defense intercepted 18 passes, 16 coming from Baltimore’s secondary. This year, S Geno Stone had a breakout campaign, picking off seven passes while second-year Kyle Hamilton emerged as one of the game’s best safeties.

Losing Wilson to the Titans might not be the final hit the Ravens take. Defensive Line/Assistant Head Coach Anthony Weaver remains in the running for the final head coaching vacancy with the Washington Commanders. He might not be the favorite, Dan Quinn may get the job, but there is no obvious favorite for the role now that Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson is staying put.

Baltimore saw their season end in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, falling 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. After allowing an opening touchdown drive, the Ravens’ defense adjusted and held QB Patrick Mahomes in check throughout the rest of the game. But it wasn’t enough as their offense committed three crucial turnovers. With that painful playoff loss and a coaching staff suddenly looking empty, John Harbaugh is in for a crucial offseason.