Ravens Make Several Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens are tweaking their roster 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s Week 18 regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced it has placed DB Daryl Worley on IR and signed LB Jeremiah Moon to its 53-man roster.

In addition, the Ravens will use their two weekly elevations on DB Andrew Adams and TE/FB Ben Mason.

The team also confirmed yesterday’s reports, officially signing RB Dalvin Cook to the practice squad. Because he was not part of the team’s two elevations, he won’t play against the Steelers.

Worley was already ruled out of this weekend’s game due to shoulder and ankle injuries. He had appeared in 12 games this season, recording 12 tackles with one pass deflection, splitting time between defense and special teams. Moon, a second-year player out of Florida, has appeared in seven games for the Ravens this season, notching eight tackles and one forced fumble.

Adams was elevated in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins. He logged six snaps on defense and another 15 on special teams. An NFL veteran, he’s played in 102 games, making 46 starts spending time with multiple teams throughout his career, including the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Mason has never appeared in an NFL game. He may take the place of starting FB Patrick Ricard, a key cog in the Ravens’ running game and a player the team might not want to risk getting hurt in a meaningless finale.

The Ravens have ruled out five players, including QB Lamar Jackson, while several other starters and key players aren’t expected to suit up.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off tomorrow at 4:30 PM/EST, the first game in Week 18’s slate.