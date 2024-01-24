Rapoport: Saints To Interview Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan For OC Job

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan has become a hot name in the offensive coordinator market. Following his reported interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their open OC spot, Sullivan will interview with the New Orleans Saints for the same position. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news moments ago.

The #Saints are scheduling an interview with Steelers QBs coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan will speak with New Orleans following his interview with the #Raiders for their OC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

After Pittsburgh fired Matt Canada, Sullivan didn’t carry the label of interim OC but served as the team’s play caller to finish the season. His coordinator background gave him the edge, Sullivan calling plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants previously. It’s not clear when these interviews will take place other than Sullivan speaking with the Raiders before he meets with the Saints.

The Steelers hired Sullivan to be their QB coach for the 2021 season after Canada was promoted from that role to OC, replacing Randy Fichtner. Sullivan has been regarded as a quality coach, his military background infusing discipline and details into his approach.

As noted by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Sullivan has a history with Saints starting QB Derek Carr dating back to before the 2014 NFL Draft. He also coached Carr’s older brother, David, in New York.

Mike Sullivan worked with Derek Carr leading up to the 2014 Draft, just a few years after Sullivan served as @DCarr8's QB coach with the #Giants. So there's history and respect there from Derek's end for sure. https://t.co/M4r7gVEnba — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2024

The Saints are embarking on their first OC search in 15 years after letting go of longtime OC Pete Carmichael this offseason, though head coach Sean Payton ran the Saints’ offense for many years. New Orleans finished 2023 as the ninth-ranked scoring offense but after failing to make the playoffs for the third-straight season, the organization is looking to shake things up.

Based on Sullivan’s leaguewide interest and the understanding that the Steelers will hire their next OC out-of-house, it looks likely Sullivan won’t be in Pittsburgh in 2024. Meaning, Pittsburgh will have to hire a new QB coach after landing its coordinator.