Report: Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan To Interview For Raiders’ Offensive Coordinator Opening

Interim play caller and QB coach Mike Sullivan is taking an interview with the Las Vegas Raiders, per a report from Mike Garafolo on X on Wednesday morning.

The #Raiders will interview #Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator job, sources say. Sullivan, who called plays this season after Matt Canada was fired, was an assistant on Tom Coughlin’s #Giants staff while Antonio Pierce captained the defense. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2024

Sullivan has been the QB coach in Pittsburgh since the 2021 season, so he worked one season with Ben Roethlisberger and he has been the only QB coach that Kenny Pickett has had in the NFL. Sullivan’s role was expanded in the middle for the 2023 season as offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired following Week 11’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Sullivan took over the play calling duties as RB coach Eddie Faulkner took over the interim offensive coordinator role, responsible for putting together the game plan and running the offensive meetings.

Prior to his time with the Steelers, Sullivan has a long list of experience in the NFL. He has been a quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and served as an offensive coordinator with the Giants from 2016-17 and the Tampta Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13. He won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants coaching Eli Manning and the quarterback room in what was one of Manning’s best statistical seasons of his career. All together, he has been coaching in the NFL since 2002 in various roles. It was that experience that made head coach Mike Tomlin hand over the play calling duties to Sullivan as he had prior experience calling plays in the NFL.

With Tomlin stating in his end-of-season press conference that the Steelers would be looking outside the organization for their next offensive coordinator, Sullivan is understandably looking elsewhere for his next opportunity. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stated that Sullivan would likely not be retained due to the potential awkwardness that could be introduced with an external hire and having the previos play caller looking over his shoulder.

So now, on top of having a new offensive coordinator for the first time in his career, Pickett will also likely have a new quarterbacks coach. It will be a lot of change for the young quarterback to manage while the team is still weighing whether or not he is the franchise quarterback of the future for the organization.

Under Sullivan’s play calling in the second half of the 2023 season, the Steelers saw an uptick in production that helped propel them into the playoffs. Prior to the coordinator change, the Steelers were averaging 16.6 points and 280.1 yards per game. After the change, over the final seven games of the regular season, the Steelers averaged 19.7 points and 338.9 yards of total offense per game.

Sullivan is interviewing to be a part of new head coach Antonio Pierce’s coaching staff. He was the interim head coach after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels mid-season and was promoted to be the head coach of the future in Vegas. The two are familiar with each other from their time in New York. Pierce was a player at the time while Sullivan was there coaching.