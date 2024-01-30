‘Pittsburgh Was A Perfect Fit’: Minkah Fitzpatrick On Being Traded To Steelers

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, S Minkah Fitzpatrick has cemented himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL. In his 71 games since coming over from the Miami Dolphins in an early-season trade in 2019, Fitzpatrick has 17 interceptions, three interceptions returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one fumble returned for a touchdown. He’s averaging a turnover in just about every three games.

That is an impressive stretch of performance, which might make it crazier that the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick two games into his second season after picking him 11th overall. Yet Fitzpatrick was not shaken by the sudden switch. Instead, according to a recent interview with CBN News, he felt at home thanks to his upbringing.

“Pittsburgh itself is a blue-collar, hardworking, family-oriented city,” Fitzpatrick said. “The Steelers reflect that as well in the way that we play and the way that the organization is run. That’s how I am as a man and as a player. I come from a blue-collar family, family-centered. Pittsburgh was a perfect fit.”

Fitzpatrick was born in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and attended St. Peter’s Prep before heading south to the University of Alabama. He played three seasons under Coach Nick Saban and hauled in nine interceptions, returning four of them for touchdowns, while also defending 24 passes and accumulating 171 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. So the Dolphins felt like Fitzpatrick was worth a first-round pick.

Then Miami shipped him out of town for a first-round pick less than two years after drafting him. It wasn’t like Fitzpatrick was terrible for the Dolphins, either. Was he the same playmaker he has become in Pittsburgh? No. He had two interceptions over 18 games and returned one for a touchdown, nine passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to go with 80 total tackles and two tackles for a loss.

So the Steelers ponied up the cost for Fitzpatrick, and he was grateful for the opportunity, seeing it as a further example of the Steelers’ “commitment to winning.” Suffice it to say, the organization and Steelers fans are grateful to have Fitzpatrick roaming the defensive backfield. It’s been a perfect fit for the player, the team, and the fanbase. The fans get a player who understands their background, the team gets a fantastic playmaker, and the player gets his “perfect fit.”

You can watch the entirety of Fitzpatrick’s interview with CBN News where he talks about his life and his faith below.