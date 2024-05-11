Watch: George Pickens Trains With ‘Route God’ Ahead Of 2024 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers need big things from third-year WR George Pickens in the 2024 season. After trading away Diontae Johnson during the first week of free agency, Pickens is the clear-cut top receiver on the team. As of right now, there is no obvious WR2. Pickens is hard at work this offseason fine-tuning his skills with James Everett, better known as “Route God” in Florida, per a social media clip of his workout by RouteGod on X.

By the looks of it, they are focusing on his release off the line of scrimmage and his quickness in and out of his breaks in the video. Back in 2021, both Diontae Johnson and Cameron Sutton worked with Route God. With no clear option on the roster opposite Pickens at the moment, he figures to have a lot more attention placed on him by defenses this season. Roman Wilson was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen how ready he is to step in as the WR2 with more experience in the slot than outside at Michigan.

Pickens is also entering a contract year as the Steelers typically extend rookies following their third season in the league. Drafted in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens has made a name for himself by making incredible circus catches on a regular basis. He mastered the back shoulder fade with QB Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball last season.

He has 115 receptions for 1,941 yards and 10 total touchdowns over his first two seasons. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 with 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns for an 18.1 average yards per reception.

Most of his time in the NFL has been spent with Pickett at quarterback, aside from a few games from Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky along the way. He now has either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields throwing him the ball in 2024, and both quarterbacks are known for their arm strength to push the ball downfield. Pickens figures to be a big part of the game plan, and is putting in the necessary work to ensure he has a great season.