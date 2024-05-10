Scotty Miller Receives No. 13 Jersey Number With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their roster earlier this week with the signing of WR Scotty Miller, and he now receives his new jersey number with the team. According to NFL Jersey Numbers on X, and confirmed in a press release provided by the team, Miller will be wearing No. 13.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) is wearing number 13. Last assigned to Miles Boykin. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SHK5OMqsrd — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 10, 2024

This number was most recently worn by Miles Boykin, who signed with the New York Giants in free agency. Prior to Boykin, it was worn by James Washington for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. Also wearing No. 13 during rookie minicamp is tryout QB Aeneas Dennis from Benedict College.

Miller previously wore No. 16 with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, and No. 10 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before that.

He joins a crowded field of WRs that are all vying for the WR3 or WR4 role with the team. Those players include Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway and Miller. The team drafted Roman Wilson in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so his roster spot is secure, but there is a lot of sorting out to do beyond that before the roster cutdowns occur in September.

Miller is entering his sixth season in the league. He was initially drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons there, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady at quarterback. He had his best season with Brady in 2020 with 33 receptions, 501 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has not been much of a factor in the years since then, and only had 11 receptions for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns in Atlanta last season with Steelers current offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as the head coach.

He joins a growing list of players that followed Smith from Atlanta to Pittsburgh. His skill set is somewhat redundant with some of the other speedsters on the roster, so that will be one of the competitions to watch throughout the rest of the offseason.