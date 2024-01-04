‘Picture Speaks Volumes’: Jaylen Warren, In Surprise GMFB Appearance, Praises Steelers’ OL For Angry Runs

From start to finish in Week 17 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers were physically dominant, doing whatever they wanted against the Seahawks’ run defense.
Running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran hard, dishing out quite a bit of punishment to the Seahawks. In fact, the duo forced a combined 17 missed tackles in the 30-23 win. The game featured a number of highlight runs from the pair, which earned them attention from NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football’s popular segment, Angry Runs.
Harris, who had a vicious stiff-arm, bouncing cornerback Tariq Woolen off the turf with a powerful right arm, won his fifth Angry Runs scepter of his career, tying Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the record. In the process, it led to quite an impressive scepter photo with the groups that Harris and Warren credited the most for the performance: the offensive line and tight ends.
Typically on Thursdays, Steelers’ defensive end Cameron Heyward appears on Good Morning Football to talk about the Steelers, some things around the league and his podcast. But on Thursday, it was Warren who made a surprise appearance alongside Heyward, stunning the GMFB panel.
In his appearance, Warren talked about the photo that the Steelers sent back to GMFB of the scepter with the Steelers’ offensive linemen and tight ends.
“I mean, that picture just speaks volumes. You know, they’re the reason it all happened,” Warren said to Brandt, according to video via GMFB on Twitter. “They make all the magic happen on the field for us, and we just follow them.”
Warren and Harris certainly followed the Steelers’ offensive line and tight ends in Week 17. Coming into the matchup, the big men up front were challenged by the Steelers’ coaching staff to come out, control the environment and take over the game. They did that — and then some — as the Steelers rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns on the day, controlling the game from start to finish on the ground.
It hasn’t been the best season for the Steelers’ offensive line and tight end group in the run game, but in the last month or so the Steelers are really coming on strong as a rushing attack. It helps that they have great talents in the backfield in Harris and Warren, a dynamic 1-2 punch who work perfectly together on the field.
They work well off the field, too, and are now featured on this week’s version of the Angry Runs T-shirt from Homage, highlighting the winner of that week’s scepter from Brandt and GMFB.
Brandt unveiled the shirt Wednesday on Twitter, and on Thursday Warren got to see it for the first time.
“I think that’s pretty cool. This is my first time seeing it, actually, both of us on it,” Warren said when seeing the shirt on GMFB. “I explained it before. There was back-to-back weeks where we both won it. I thought that was pretty cool. I never heard of this Angry Runs segment until I got on it. And so when I seen like both of us from Pittsburgh [in] back-to-back weeks, I think that speaks for itself.
“We just feed off each other’s energy.”
Warren and Harris certainly do feed off of each other’s energy. They are a perfect complement to one another, and the Steelers are rolling right along, riding the duo in the run game. The shirt looks awesome, too, and is a great example of just how good the duo is together.