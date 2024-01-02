Pickett Says He Would’ve Started Seahawks Game If Healthy

Though now officially the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup quarterback, all of today’s headlines revolve around Kenny Pickett. After denying reports he refused to be the backup quarterback in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pickett also indicated he would’ve started the game had he been deemed healthy by team doctors.

“If I was healthy enough to play and the trainers and coaches felt like I would look good enough to play, I was gonna start and play,” he said via video from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly.

Kenny Pickett denies he refused to be the backup. pic.twitter.com/BqvRAs223X — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 2, 2024

What’s notable is during Monday’s press conference, Mike Tomlin said Pickett had been medically cleared to play in Seattle. Speaking with reporters, Tomlin said Pickett received that clearance late in the week. But instead of starting or even being the backup, Pickett was the No. 3 quarterback and entirely inactive, not even designated with emergency third quarterback status under the new league’s new rule.

But it’s worth pointing out that while Pickett was healthy prior to the game, his reps throughout the week of practice were limited. He practiced on a limited basis throughout last week and received little or no work during team sessions. Going from that into the starting lineup and bouncing Mason Rudolph, who played well the week prior against Cincinnati, wouldn’t have been setting himself or the team up for success.

“If Mason did not play well, I feel like I would’ve had to go in there earlier than they would’ve wanted me to,” Rudolph said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And that’s just the truth of the situation. He played well. They felt where I was at in my recovery, they didn’t want to push it and try to maybe suit up and have to get thrown in there.”

Perhaps Pickett was also outlining the team’s plan for his return prior to Rudolph finding the hot hand. Maybe the team’s intent was for Pickett to come back in Week 17 but when Rudolph showed out well against the Bengals, the team reversed course and stuck with Rudolph. Ultimately, it’s a story of which we may never know exact details.

Ultimately, what matters is Week 18. The Steelers have a real opportunity to make the playoffs, though they’ll need help to get there. Beat Baltimore and a Jacksonville or Buffalo loss will punch the Steelers’ ticket. Lose to the Ravens and there’s still a path, requiring a Denver Broncos win, a Jaguars loss, and no tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Rudolph will make his third start and look to continue his success, throwing for 564 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks in his two starts. Pickett will serve as his backup, the team’s No. 2 quarterback. Unless Rudolph gets hurt, that’s the spot Pickett will be in for the rest of the Steelers’ season, however long that is.