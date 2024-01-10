T.J. Watt Snubbed In Second Annual NFLPA All-Pro Team

When it comes to awards season in the NFL, there’s often a belief that the media and the fans don’t have a clue when it comes to who should win the awards.

Therefore, when the NFL Players Association puts out awards, especially an All-Pro team, eyes are glued to it, considering it’s the players voting on the awards.

So, when the NFLPA released its All-Pro team Wednesday, it was rather shocking to see the likes of Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and special teams ace Miles Killebrew not on it.

Watt, who led the NFL in sacks with 19.0 on the season and added another 86 pressures, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception, was passed over on the NFLPA All-Pro team by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby.

Both are elite-level players, but neither has the production that Watt has on the season.

Watt was a force all season with at least one sack in all but four games on his way to leading the league in sacks for a third season in his career, making NFL history in the process. In fact, Watt ranked in the top five in the NFL in sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in the same season for the second time in three years (2021, 2023).

He’s one of just two players to do that since 2012, the other being his older brother, J.J. Watt in 2012 and 2014. Yet, he’s being overlooked.

Not only was Watt snubbed on the NFLPA All-Pro team, he was snubbed on Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team Tuesday. Chances are, he’ll be snubbed for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, too.

Watt wasn’t the only Steeler snubbed. Killebrew, who blocked two punts this season and has been instrumental on special teams, was passed over by the NFLPA, too, as New England’s Brenden Schooler and Detroit’s Jaylen Reeves-Maybin earned spots on the NFLPA All-Pro team as core special teamers.

Killebrew, to his credit, earned a Pro Bowl nod for his work on special teams this season for the Steelers for whom he is a captain. But getting passed over on the NFLPA All-Pro team is absurd.

Killebrew leads the NFL in blocked punts since joining the Steelers in 2021 and has been an instrumental piece under special teams coordinator Danny Smith. Not only that, Killebrew has filled in at safety the last two seasons for the Steelers and more than held his own.

It’s a real shame that the players simply got it wrong this year in the second annual NFLPA All-Pro team. It might be a sign of things to come in awards season for the Steelers, too.