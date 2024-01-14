NFL Spokesperson Says Steelers-Bills Game Moving ‘Forward As Planned For Monday’

While there’s been plenty of speculation about the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills game getting moved again to Tuesday, the NFL appears confident the game will take place Monday at 4:30 PM/EST.

Per WIVB’s Josh Reed, an NFL spokesperson told him “everything is moved forward as planned for Monday.” That signals the game will not be rescheduled once more.

Bills v Steelers update: NFL spokesperson just told me “everything is moved forward as planned for Monday.” — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 14, 2024

UPDATE (2:42 PM): Local officials are expressing the same confident, believing the stadium will be ready to host the game 24 hours from now.

Mayor Brown adds Erie Co Exec Poloncarz is confident the stadium will be ready for the #Bills Wild Card playoff game on Monday at 430pm. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 14, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is slated to hold a press conference in minutes. We’ll update this post with any relevant information she provides. Hochul was the first to announce the game’s Sunday postponement.

A severe winter storm pushed the Wild Card game back from Sunday at 1 PM/EST to tomorrow afternoon. Currently, there are blizzard-like conditions at Highmark Stadium, gusty winds and heavy snow making visibility difficult. But public safety was the primary reason why the game was rescheduled. A travel ban in the area isn’t allowing fans to make their way to the stadium and road conditions are too poor, putting people in danger and complicating efforts of road crews and rescue teams.

The NFL has never played a Tuesday playoff game and it’s unclear how the Divisional Round would be impacted if this contest was shifted again. Currently, according to NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the winner of the Steelers-Bills game will play next Sunday, giving them six days between games. If Pittsburgh pulls off the upset, they will travel to Baltimore, having just played there in Week 18. It will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season, the Steelers sweeping the regular season series.

Pittsburgh is expected to depart for Buffalo at 3 PM/EST and land shortly before 4 PM/EST. We’ll update you when they’re wheels down.