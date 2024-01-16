‘More Interesting Than They’ve Been In Awhile’: Analyst Sees Pieces In Place For Steelers To Build Around

A strange, up-and-down season came to a frustrating end for the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday in the Wild Card Round on the road against the Buffalo Bills, leaving many questions about the team’s future at the quarterback position, the head-coaching position, and even along the defensive line.
Speculation is already swirling around the future of head coach Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, while there are concerns about the quarterback position for the Black and Gold moving forward regarding the prospects of Kenny Pickett and the potential future of Mason Rudolph. There’s also the question about the future of defensive lineman and longtime captain Cameron Heyward, who had a tough 2023 season with injuries.
But for NFL analyst Nate Tice of The Athletic, the Steelers — especially on the offensive side of the football — have pieces in place to revamp quickly and become a contender with some sound moves.
“There’s pieces here, there’s stuff to work with. There’s a revamp possible here with Tomlin or without Tomlin,” Tice said of the Steelers, according to video via The Athletic Football Show. “So the Steelers, to me, are more interesting than they’ve been in a while. I think it’s kind of fun in…I’m gonna be talking about ’em through a different lens no matter what happens with or without Tomlin.
“‘Cause I just think they’re just so interesting with some of the players that they have right now.”
Though the 2023 season was one filed with major ups and downs on both sides of the football, there are certainly pieces in place for the Steelers to build around moving forward. That includes running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren as well as wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Defensively, the Steelers still have the likes of outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to build around, as well as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The pieces are in place, but the Steelers still have questions at the most important position in football if they want to become legitimate contenders.
Kenny Pickett was a major disappointment in his second season as the starter while backup Mitch Trubisky was a nightmare in relief after Pickett was injured. Then, Mason Rudolph stepped in and rallied the Steelers, giving them a spark offensively while showcasing some of the weapons in the passing game.
His presence gave the Steelers balance, but there are questions regarding his ability to be that starting quarterback the Steelers need long-term. Therefore, Pittsburgh might need to hit the open market in free agency and try to find that answer at the position.
Pieces certainly are in place, whether Tomlin is the head coach for the Steelers next season or not. That’s at least encouraging considering that the Steelers might still be in the midst of a rebuild.