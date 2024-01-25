Mike Mitchell Says It’d Be ‘An Honor’ To Become Steelers Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers just lost Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander to the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Steelers’ safety Mike Mitchell just had his contract expire with the Indianapolis Colts, and he won’t re-sign with the team. It makes Mitchell’s return to Pittsburgh as a coach, not a player, a logical fit. And evidently, one Mitchell endorses.

Responding to a tweet from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly floating the idea, Mitchell replied it would “be an honor and an amazing opportunity.”

Would be an honor and an amazing opportunity. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) January 25, 2024

Mitchell spent four years in Pittsburgh, signing as a (relative) high-prized free agent after spending four years with the Raiders and one season in Carolina. From 2014 to 2017, Mitchell started 61 games for the Steelers, recording 281 tackles and four interceptions. He was best known for his hard-hitting and aggressive playing style.

Mitchell spent the final year of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before hanging up his cleats. He returned to coaching in 2022, hired by the Colts as the team’s Assistant Defensive Backs Coach. But his contract won’t be renewed, and he’s looking for his next opportunity. Mitchell even took time during the season to defend S Damontae Kazee’s hit on Colts’ WR Michael Pittman, one that got Kazee suspended for the final three games of the regular season.

Pittsburgh giving him that chance makes plenty of sense. Mike Tomlin’s always spoken highly of Mitchell and there’s now a need for an assistant coach with Alexander leaving to become the Las Vegas Raiders’ safeties coach. In 2022, Tomlin said he still kept in regular contact with Mitchell.

“I love Mike,” Tomlin said during an episode of his Mike Tomlin Show ahead of a Steelers-Colts matchup. “We communicate quite often…I get texts from Mike just about every week.”

The Steelers normally have two defensive back coaches to handle the large number of people in that room, just in the way the team has two offensive line coaches, Pat Meyer and Isaac Williams. Mitchell could work closer with the safeties, while Defensive Backs Coach Grady Brown spends a little extra time with the cornerbacks. Pittsburgh figures to hire Alexander’s replacement at some point this offseason, and bringing Mitchell is a logical fit, especially knowing he’s open to the opportunity.

Tomlin’s staff is full of notable ex-NFL players, including TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, and LBs Coach Aaron Curry. We’ll see if Mitchell is given the chance.