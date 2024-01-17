Marcus Spears Guarantees Steelers Are Super Bowl Contenders With Kirk Cousins At QB: ‘You Damn Right They Are’

Now that the 2023 season is over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, things are shifting into offseason mode for the Black and Gold. With offseason mode comes preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency, and potential trades to try and improve the roster in an effort to chase a Lombardi Trophy once again.

That chase for a record seventh Super Bowl trophy has to center on the quarterback position for the Steelers’ franchise, which clearly does not have an answer on the roster, which currently consists of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. To become a Super Bowl contender, former NFL defensive lineman and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears wants to see one name in Pittsburgh at the position.

Kirk Cousins.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning, Spears stated that he guarantees the Steelers are a Super Bowl contender next season with the addition of Cousins, who will be a free agent on March 15 after his contract in Minnesota voids. Spears followed up with his comments one day after fellow ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky stated he wanted to see the Steelers pursue Cousins.

“You damn right they are. Absolutely they are [a Super Bowl contender with Cousins]. You are absolutely right,” Spears said when asked by host Mike Greenberg if that move makes them a title contender. “An explosive offense with Mike Tomlin is a Super Bowl contender, I guarantee it. And what other further proof do we need? Here’s the thing when it comes to Mike Tomlin, alright? We just came off a conversation talking about being prepared. That Pittsburgh Steelers team had no business being in the playoffs this year. Zero, okay?

“They got two phenomenal edge rushers. They got a really good safety on the back end. Everything else on this team was patchwork. He [Tomlin] had to fire his offensive coordinator in the middle of the season, and they managed to get this team where they needed to be. He played with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph as his quarterbacks. And Mitch Trubisky. That’s all he’s missing.”

It’s hard to argue with Spears that all the Steelers are missing under Tomlin is a quarterback to become a Super Bowl contender. When the Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger at the height of his powers, they were perennially considered contenders. Of course, they never really came close to winning another Super Bowl outside of reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2016. But when Tomlin has had a high-level quarterback, he’s had great teams.

Cousins might be the answer. He also might not be. He’ll be 36 years old in the 2024 season and will be coming off of a torn Achilles. He was never the most mobile quarterback when he was healthy, though he has been a prolific passer throughout his career. In his career, Cousins has thrown for just under 40,000 yards with 270 touchdowns and just 110 interceptions. He’s earned five Pro Bowl nods in his career, too.

However, he’s just 76-67-2 in his career and is just 1-3 in the playoffs.

He’s a great quarterback who would really lift the Steelers to a high level of play offensively that hasn’t been seen since the heydays of Roethlisberger. But at 36 years old, coming off of an Achilles, and with an expected hefty price tag, Cousins might not be an answer for the Steelers. Still, it is fun to speculate about a possible fit.

If he’s able to return to the field and play at the level he played at in Minnesota, coupled with a good defense in Pittsburgh and s strong running game, the Steelers could find themselves back in contention quickly.