Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,052)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,052 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why the Pittsburgh Steelers should look into drafting a cornerback in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft given the amount of talent at the position in this draft class.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1052)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3214494811
6bc9mw6n