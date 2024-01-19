Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,051)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,051 on this Friday afternoon, I outline the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback plans for the 2024 season with the offseason now underway.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1051)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6041009399
6bc9mw6n