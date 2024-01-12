Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,044)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,044 on this Friday afternoon, I discuss the barrier that the Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck behind and if they can get over the hump Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1044)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7908674973
6bc9mw6n