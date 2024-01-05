Kyle Brandt: Mason Rudolph Is ‘Playing For A Lot’ In Week 18 Against Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens might not have much to play for Saturday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. However, the Steelers have quite a bit to play for.
So, too, does veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Rudolph, who is making his third straight start for the Steelers, is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Though he’s led the Steelers to two straight wins and has helped the offense score 30 or more points in both games, a lot rides on the regular-season finale against the Ravens.
For Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt, Rudolph has the most to prove in Week 18 as he’s not only playing for a spot in the playoffs, but he’s potentially playing for a future starting job in Pittsburgh.
“I think it’s Mason Rudolph. Mason Rudolph beats the Ravens Week 18, Mason Rudolph takes the Steelers into the playoffs. Mason Rudolph messes around and wins a wild-card game. Where are we with the Steelers? It’s kind of a cool thing,” Brandt said regarding Rudolph and the run he’s on with the Steelers, according to video via NFL.com. “I don’t know what the heck [Kenny] Pickett’s identity is. If Rudolph wins and they like him and [George] Pickens balls out when he plays.
“I think Mason Rudolph is playing for a lot this weekend. He’s got that logo on his helmet and if he wins, it’s like, Mason we ride with you.”
It’s been quite a remarkable run for the veteran quarterback, who has certainly gone through some trials and tribulations during his tenure with the Steelers. Heck, it wasn’t even expected that Rudolph, who was a free agent last offseason, would be back with the Steelers.
Then, in May, Rudolph surprised everyone by returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal to be QB3 behind Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Now, he’s the starting quarterback in a must-win game with serious playoff implications on the line for the Black and Gold.
Should Rudolph lead the Steelers to another win, too, and gets them into the playoffs, he’ll undoubtedly be the starter in a playoff game, which is rather remarkable to think about.
If that ends up being the case, there’s seemingly a good chance that Rudolph is in position to compete for the starting job entering the 2024 season, which was absolutely unthinkable just a few short weeks ago. There’s a lot at stake for Rudolph, no doubt about it.