‘It’s An Honor’: John Harbaugh Grateful For Relationship, Yearly Battles With Steelers’ Mike Tomlin

Over the last 16 years, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin and Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh have had quite the battles.

Things have been heated at times between the two teams, but it’s always been respectful and filed with admiration from the two long-time head coaches.

Saturday’s matchup in Week 18 between the two teams at M&T Bank Stadium will feature more of the same once again between the two long-time head coaches. Speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of the matchup against the Steelers, Harbaugh spoke glowingly of his relationship with Tomlin, adding just how grateful he is of the relationship the two have.

“It’s like any relationship. It’s certainly grown, evolved over the years. I have great respect for Mike for what he’s done for their organization, for what they’ve done. I think his stamp is on the football team without question,” Harbaugh said of Tomlin, according to video via the Ravens’ YouTube page. “…I think they probably have a pretty good understanding of how we like to play, and Mike and I probably have a pretty good understanding of how each other coaches his team.

“So there won’t be too many surprises probably that way, but it’s an honor and I’m grateful for it and definitely don’t take that part of it lightly. It’s a good, competitive relationship and it’s been amazing.”

In the 16 years competing against each other, the two teams have matched up 34 times in the regular season. That’s the second-most matchups between a pair of head coaches in NFL history, behind only Green Bay’s Curly Lambeau and Chicago’s George Halas, who matched up 49 times from 1921 to 1953.

In those 16 years competing against each other, Tomlin holds a 19-15 advantage, including a 17-10 win in Week Five earlier this season at Acrisure Stadium.

Tomlin also has the edge all-time in wins in their careers with 180 so far. Harbaugh has 171 wins, though Tomlin has one more season than Tomlin in the NFL as a head coach with Tomlin entering in 2007 as the Steelers’ head coach and Harbaugh entering in 2008.

Saturday’s matchup will again be another primetime matchup between Harbaugh and Tomlin, though the Ravens don’t have anything to play with after locking up the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, securing a first-round bye. Baltimore already announced it was going to sit Lamar Jackson, rolling out Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback, but that won’t take away from yet another classic Tomlin-Harbaugh battle, especially with the Steelers having so much to play for with a potential playoff berth on the line.

Tomlin previously called Harbaugh a great dance partner, and that’ll be the case once again Saturday in a matchup between two Hall of Fame coaches that has a great deal of admiration and respect from both parties.