‘He’s Made Dinner Outta Scraps For Years’: Richard Sherman Says Mike Tomlin Should Get Benefit Of Doubt Moving Forward

Another one-and-done exit from the AFC playoffs has many frustrated and largely fed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin, and rightfully so.

The loss to the Buffalo Bills Monday in the AFC Wild Card Round marked the fifth straight loss in the playoffs for the Steelers, and their fourth straight one-and-done appearance. Though there was speculation that Tomlin was going to either mutually part ways with the Steelers, resign and take a step back from coaching for a year, or force a trade elsewhere, none of that will come to fruition. Tomlin reportedly told the team Tuesday in the end-of-year team meeting that the speculation was “unfounded” and that he’d be back for 2024 as the head coach of the Steelers.

So, that speculation can be put to rest — for now.

That hasn’t stopped the talk shows across the major networks from continuing to talk about Tomlin’s future and his status in Pittsburgh. That includes FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman.

After Steelers star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward made a passionate defense of Tomlin Tuesday from the locker room to reporters, Sherman echoed Heyward’s comments. He stated that the head coach deserves the benefit of the doubt in Pittsburgh, deserves an extension and should be given all the time he needs to see the rebuild through, considering what he’s done in recent seasons with a flawed roster.

“You’re doing it with Mason Rudolph, you’re doing it with, with Kenny Pickett at times, you’re doing it with guys that would not be starters on other teams anywhere in this league, not on any playoff teams, that’s for dang sure. …So I think the Pittsburgh understands, the organization and Rooneys understand, ‘Hey, we’ve put him in a really tough position. We’ve given him ingredients that should not make lemonade, and he’s made lemonade,'” Sherman said regarding the job that Tomlin has done.

“Has Mike Tomlin ever been on the hot seat? I doubt it.”@RSherman_25 expects the Steelers to extend their HC this offseason pic.twitter.com/FX6N21p4oj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2024

Just getting the Steelers to a 10-7 record while battling through a number of injuries defensively, all while going through three starting quarterbacks, an offensive coordinator firing midseason and plenty of drama from a young wide receiver room, and then getting them into the playoffs was a remarkable job by Tomlin.

He has his warts, no doubt. But in recent years, as the Steelers have been in a period of transition — not only on the roster but in the front office — Tomlin has kept the team competitive. That might not be good enough for many, and that’s understandable, but Tomlin has a lot of supporters and believers in the locker room, the facility, and in the media.

Sherman is one of them.

“He’s made dinner outta scraps for us year after year after year. So yes, he gets the benefit of the doubt. Yes, he gets an extension. Yes, he’s not on the hot seat because he’s been a great coach,” Sherman added regarding Tomlin. “They [Rooneys] know if he ever hit the free market, everybody in their mind, that may be guys with a solid head coach right now, would fire their coach to get a shot at Tomlin.

“That’s how great of a coach he’s been in the National Football League and he is 51, which is a lot younger than a lot of coaches that have coached 17 years in this league.”

Tomlin has made do with what he’s had on the roster in recent years. Sure, some of that is his own doing, especially at the quarterback position with guys like Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, but for the most part he’s had to make do with what’s been given to him. His coaching jobs in 2019, 2022 and this season have been pretty impressive.

He deserves credit for that. You can lament his lack of playoff success but also applaud him for the strong coaching job he’s done in recent seasons.

He’s not on the hot seat, nor will he ever be. There’s a great belief in him from his players, fellow coaches and ownership. That matters.