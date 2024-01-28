Have Steelers Finally Given Up On Canada’s Project RB?

Have the Pittsburgh Steelers finally given up on RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Matt Canada’s one-time project?

The Steelers drafted Anthony McFarland Jr. in the fourth round in 2020. That is also the year the Steelers hired Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach. And I suspect that they already had ideas then that he might be their future offensive coordinator.

Canada coached McFarland during their brief time together at Maryland. The running back had his best college season during his one year under Canada, who served as interim head coach in 2018. It’s not hard to make the connection. Months before he became a Steeler, McFarland heaped praise on his former college coach.

But he never caught on, did he? In four seasons with the team, much of which was spent on the practice squad, he rushed for 146 yards and zero touchdowns on 42 attempts. He caught 11 passes for 87 yards. And he returned nine kickoffs for a 26.3-yard average.

The latter figure is worthy, and that’s how he made the 53-man roster in 2023. He won the kick return job out of training camp. But even though he did it well in the opener, he wound up on the Reserve/Injured List due to a knee injury.

Eventually, the team replaced him in that role with Godwin Igwebuike. They waived McFarland and then signed him to the practice squad. But at least as of yet, he has not signed a Reserve/Future contract with them or anybody else.

After years under contract in some form or fashion, has he finally lost the favor of the organization? It’s not that he hasn’t flashed in training camp and the preseason the past two years. Bad luck goes some way in explaining how his career is gone.

But one does wonder if Canada’s firing might not have something to do with his employment status. Canada, whom he described as like a father figure after being drafted by the Steelers. He did remain on the 53-man roster a full month after Canada’s firing. But he was also inactive for those four games prior to his release.

And on top of that, the fact is that he dressed in the two previous weeks after being activated from the Reserve/Injured List. So he never played a snap or dressed for a game after Canada was fired. Is that merely a coincidence?

