Former NFL GM Credits Tomlin-Rooney Relationship For Steelers’ Sustained Success

So often in today’s NFL, we see impatient teams move from head coach to head coach quite quickly. They will bring in some hot-shot offensive coordinator from one of the league’s best offenses the year before, hype him up as the next big thing, and then cut him loose after three or four years (if they are lucky), after not seeing the move pay immediate dividends.
But while everyone else has zigged, the Pittsburgh Steelers have zagged. Through ups and downs, they’ve historically stuck with their coaches, and Mike Tomlin has been no exception. And that type of mindset has sustained their reputation as one of the best-run organizations in the NFL.
As has been widely reported, last Sunday’s win extended Mike Tomlin’s non-losing seasons streak to an impressive 17. Former NFL GM and current NFL Network Analyst Scott Pioli shared his thoughts on how the Steelers have maintained this level of success on yesterday’s episode of Good Morning Football.
“I think sometimes people underestimate how good of a head coach Mike Tomlin is,” Pioli said. “They have some old school values, they have some beliefs that are core beliefs, but they are always changing with the times. That’s not only ownership, but it’s Mike Tomlin. You need continuity, and you need consistency… When I was there at training camp, I saw Mike, and I saw Mr. Rooney, I saw this trust that is real. And I think that is what is really behind this entire thing.”
And while a lot of the credit goes to Tomlin, and deservedly so, you have to recognize what Art Rooney II has done for this organization, too.
If you are on social media at all, you’ve seen it. This is the most reactionary sports landscape of all time. Every time a player plays particularly good or bad, the hot takes are flowing on social media. And it’s probably worse for coaches. Just look at the Patriots. Fans were calling for Bill Belichick’s head before the season was even half over. And he has won six Super Bowls with them!
But Rooney has resisted all of that. Even through a bit of a playoff success drought, he’s trusted Tomlin to right the ship, and he has, time and time again.
Sure, it’s frustrating that the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in a few years. But they will, as always, be playing for something other than a draft pick in the last week of the season. I’m sure there are quite a few NFL franchises that would trade places with the Steelers any day of the week.