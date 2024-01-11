Film Room: OLB Markus Golden Shows Veteran Savvy Stepping In For Injured T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs without team MVP T.J. Watt. He was injured in Week 18 as DT Montravius Adams leaped into the air to try to clog up the passing lane and landed awkwardly on Watt’s leg. It was the best-case scenario for Watt with just a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but the Steelers will need to win a game or two in the playoffs to see him again this season. The main player who will fill in for Watt Sunday in Buffalo is veteran OLB Markus Golden. The ninth-year veteran has three seasons with 10 sacks or more.

Today we will look at some of his tape from the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens to see what he brings to the table in Watt’s absence.

THE FILM

Being a seasoned veteran, Golden has a full complement of pass-rush moves that he employs to get to the quarterback. He showed a little bit of everything in the 21 snaps he logged in Week 18. He uses a good mix of speed and power moves, but this first clip will focus on the speed component of his game.

The first play of the clip is one of his most frequently used moves. He loves going to the cross-chop to help get the edge, and much like Aaron Donald’s version of the move, he adds a jump in there for added power. On this play, he chopped down the offensive tackle’s punch with his inside arm and used his outside arm to pin the tackle’s arm and pivot around the corner. It’s a pretty fluid move for him and one that he goes to often.

On the second play of the clip, he showed off a swipe-rip move. He swatted down the tackle’s punch with both hands and then ripped past him to get around the edge. On the final play of the clip, he used an inside spin move. That is a nice changeup to some of the outside moves he uses and keeps linemen guessing.

Golden is just as capable of using power to win as a pass rusher. On the Steelers’ final defensive play of the game, he went right at LT Patrick Mekari and blew him back several yards, getting just enough contact on QB Tyler Huntley to trip him up and secure a sack. The second play of this clip shows what it looks like when Golden power rushes a tight end. It wasn’t pretty for TE Isaiah Likely, who got tossed aside by Golden with ease. Between those speed moves and the threat of his bull rush, Golden can be a handful for offensive linemen.

Something that will be of concern against the Buffalo Bills is holding contain. QB Josh Allen can and will take off running if he sees an open lane. On this play against the Ravens, Golden went to his bull rush and got too far inside. That allowed Huntley to take off running.

Golden’s power as an edge defender against the run is evident on tape. He keeps a wide base and doesn’t give much ground once he makes contact, even against much bigger offensive linemen. On the first play of this clip, Golden stuffed the pulling guard, ensuring there was no rushing lane for Gus Edwards to get through. On the second play of the clip, Golden was obviously unblocked, but showed impressive closing speed, pursuing from behind to make the tackle for loss.

Another thing that stood out was Golden’s mentality at the end of plays. He is always hunting the football when he is in position to do so. On the first play of the clip, Golden got to the ball carrier late, but once he got there, he immediately started ripping at the ball to try force a turnover. The second play of the clip was Golden’s fumble recovery. He actually lost the rep but swarmed to the ball and dove into the pile to somehow recover the fumble. That type of mentality will be needed as Watt has always been one of the best splash-play producers for this defense.