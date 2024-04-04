Why Isn’t Markus Golden Under Contract With Steelers?

Why isn’t OLB Markus Golden under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The question is simple enough; the answer probably is, too, but we’re just not privy to it. On paper, it makes all the sense in the world for the Pittsburgh Steelers to re-sign Markus Golden. He was an effective and productive rotational edge defender for the team last season, and he was cheap as well.

The Steelers signed Golden to a Veteran Salary Benefit contract following the 2023 NFL Draft last year. He clearly didn’t have a burgeoning market in spite of fairly recent success as a starter. Undersized and on the wrong side of 30, he has things working against him if he’s looking for a starting job.

But perhaps that’s precisely why the Steelers haven’t re-signed him as of yet. Perhaps he’s waiting until after the 2024 NFL Draft to see where the best opportunity for him is. Golden knows the Steelers think highly of 2023 rookie Nick Herbig and worries he’ll see a reduced role.

They still used Golden as the first man up last season ahead of Herbig, whom they drafted before signing Golden. But it’s not hard to guess that they believe Herbig can be the top rotational edge defender this year in addition to his special teams.

I can’t come up with a reason why, on the Steelers’ end, they might not want to re-sign him, however. He played quite well considering his opportunities and compensation. But he remembers being inactive for one game for special teams purposes.

In light of that, I’m inclined to work under the assumption that Golden is keeping the ball in his court and seeing where things lead. I can hardly blame him if that’s the case. Some team is going to have a need for a veteran pass rusher with good recent tape following the draft. But you can’t sign with them if you’re already under contract elsewhere.

