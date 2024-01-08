Rapoport: ‘Best Case’ Is That T.J. Watt Returns In Two Weeks

T.J. Watt got about as good of news as he could’ve hoped for after injuring his knee in Saturday’s Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He avoided an ACL tear and even a Grade 3 MCL sprain, as was initially reported and feared. Instead, it’s a milder Grade 2 MCL sprain, opening the door for Watt to return to the playoffs.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Monday, the Steelers are going to have to win at least one game to give Watt a chance to return to the field. Per this tweet, the “best-case scenario” is for him to return in two weeks while wearing a brace.

Watt suffered the injury while colliding with nose tackle Montravius Adams during the second half of the Steelers’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He had an MRI Sunday with big brother J.J. Watt revealing the results, a Grade 2 sprain that will require only rest and not surgery. Wearing a brace, of course, would help stabilize his injured knee.

The Steelers have yet to comment on Watt’s situation beyond Mike Tomlin telling reporters postgame he was being evaluated for his knee injury. Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference tomorrow where he should provide an update on Watt’s status. But all the reporting indicates Watt doesn’t have a chance to play Sunday in the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Should the Steelers pull off the upset, they would travel to Baltimore and play the Ravens a third time this season, the seven seed against the top seed. Baltimore will enjoy a bye week while the rest of the AFC battles it out. Without Watt, the Steelers will lean on rookie Nick Herbig and veteran Markus Golden to replace his snaps this weekend.

Watt finished 2023 as the NFL’s sack leader with 19, the third time he’s led the league in sacks. He’s the first player in official league history to ever do so, though Deacon Jones unofficially did it five times throughout his incredible career.

Now, it seems Pittsburgh has even more incentive to win this game. Not only would knocking off the Bills be its first playoff win since 2016, breaking a historic drought, it would also give Watt the chance to get back onto the field. And if he has any chance of playing in the Divisional Round, count on him doing so.