Film Room: Broderick Jones Closes Regular Season On Low Note In Win Over Ravens

There is no denying the impact that Broderick Jones had on the Pittsburgh Steelers after the rookie offensive tackle was inserted into the lineup in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans.

Though he was playing out of position at right tackle, Jones brought great athleticism and aggressiveness to the starting offensive line, helping the run game take off down the stretch for the Black and Gold.

At times, Jones looked brilliant. But in recent weeks the young offensive lineman seems to have hit the rookie wall, especially from a pass-blocking standpoint.

In the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones had a really rough showing, allowing three pressures and a sack, grading out at just a 48.3 overall from Pro Football Focus against the Ravens. That included the second-lowest pass blocking grade of the season for the Georgia product at 34.2.

The PFF grades were concerning, as was the tape. Jones looked rather unsure of himself at times in pass protection and really struggled with Ravens edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. He’s been trending in the wrong direction as a pass blocker since Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fortunately, he’s continued to play well in the run game.

Let’s dive into the film.

On the first drive of the game on a pivotal third down, Jones allows a pressure to Van Noy, who beats him inside.

Jones takes a bit too wide of a pass set, opening up the inside lane for Van Noy. The veteran pass rusher does a great job of seeing it quickly and countering inside, winning quickly to get a hit on quarterback Mason Rudolph, who rushes a throw that was nearly intercepted.

It looks as though Jones is expecting some inside help from right guard James Daniels, leading to the wider set to combat the speed rush. But with Daniels tied up inside on the defensive tackle, he’s not able to help Jones in enough time, leading to the pressure and QB hit from Van Noy.

Jones bounced back on the next drive though.

I like the patience here from Jones, allowing Van Noy to come to him after the chip from tight end Darnell Washington. Jones stays square to Van Noy and doesn’t overextend, not allowing the veteran pass rusher to close the gap.

That allows Jones to anchor quickly and engulf Van Noy, winning the rep, keeping Rudolph clean behind him.

When the Ravens put Clowney over top of him, Jones had a real issue in pass protection. He was off-balance a lot, threw his hands too quickly and erratically and really had no answer for the veteran pass rusher and former No. 1 overall pick.

Here, Jones is worried about the speed rush from Clowney and takes a deep pass set. He’s too high though and gets caught with his feet close together. A powerful right-hand punch to the inside shoulder from Clowney knocks Jones off balance.

That allows Clowney to knife into the backfield and get pressure on Rudolph, forcing a quick check-down to Jaylen Warren out of the backfield. The hands and feet just aren’t in sync here from Jones.

Late in the first half, Jones has no shot at stopping Clowney from bending the edge, leading to a sack and forced fumble.

Jones just really falls apart here midway through the rep.

He ducks his head at the point of contact against Clowney, which allows the veteran pass rusher to dip and rip around him, getting to Rudolph. The Steelers quarterback tries to get rid of the ball by shoveling it forward, but it’s ruled a fumble. Fortunately for the Steelers, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was able to jump on the ball, preserving possession.

Just an ugly rep from Jones in pass protection.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Jones was solid in the run game against the Ravens.

Great job here on the trap to Najee Harris for the 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Of course, left guard Isaac Seumalo will generate all the attention on the play for burying the Baltimore defensive lineman on the trap, springing Harris. But Jones does a great job getting to the second level and positioning himself perfectly, sealing off Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen to give Harris a wide-open lane to the end zone for the game’s first score.

It’s not always about physicality in the run game. Sometimes, body positioning is key. That’s what Jones did here. Good stuff from the rookie.

Jones had a strong game working to the second level and getting a hat on Baltimore linebackers in the run game.

Nice rep here in the second half, walling off the defensive end just enough to give tight end Connor Heyward enough time to work across the formation and take over the block. After walling off the defensive end, Jones climbs to the second level and seals off the Baltimore linebacker, creating a nice lane for Harris to burst through for the nice gain.

A few plays later Jones did it again on a down block.

Good initial down block here with James Daniels to move the defensive tackle off the spot, giving Heyward room to come across the formation and kick out the defensive end.

After Jones helps Daniels displace the defensive tackle, he’s able to get to the second level and get a hat on the Baltimore linebacker, creating a lane for Harris to burst through and move the chains.

That sure looks good when it works correctly.

But late in the game Jones had a poor rep in the run game, leading to a big tackle for loss in the red zone, forcing the Steelers to settle for a field goal.

First of all, I hate the play call here. No need to run a jet sweep on this situation on third down deep in Baltimore territory when you’ve been hammering away at the defensive front running downhill on the drive.

But, if Jones lands this block on the inside defender instead of worrying about getting outside quickly, this could be a touchdown.

The most dangerous defender on the play is the inside defender, that being Baltimore rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson. Jones should have at least gotten a hand on him, allowing Warren to at least get outside. Instead, Jones is so focused on getting outside and sealing off the safety coming from over the top that he doesn’t even lay a hand on Simpson.

Simpson darts through and blows up the play, leading to a Chris Boswell field goal and a 17-7 game in the fourth quarter.

That’s definitely a play Jones will want back.

Overall though, in the run game Jones was a key piece for the Steelers. He moved people off the spot, consistently got to the second level to get hats on linebackers and helped the Steelers have great success on the ground. Pass protection was a real problem though, and it has been for the last month, dating back to the loss against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.