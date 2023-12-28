Kozora: Are The Steelers Going Down The Kevin Dotson Path With Broderick Jones?

Though still a capable run blocker, there’s no denying rookie RT Broderick Jones is going through a slump in pass protection. The tape’s been bad, our charting hasn’t been kind to him, and if you’re inclined, his Pro Football Focus marks are also ugly. Over the last three weeks, Jones is 55th out of 60 offensive tackle qualifiers in pass-protection grade (but still ahead of Dan Moore Jr. in 58th place).

Too often, Jones is bending at the hips, dropping his eyes, and getting beat around the edge. Or he’s struggled to mirror and counter inside rushes or squeeze down on stunts. And technical pass rushers with good hand use have been a problem, Jones repeatedly getting toasted by Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo and his cross chop in Week 15.

Some of that can be chalked up to being a rookie. Defenses have tape on him, they know his strengths and weaknesses, and they’re punching back after Jones found early success. Potentially he’s hitting a rookie wall, though he didn’t start until midway through the year and playing at Georgia, you’re used to seasons extending into the new year.

It begs the question that’s been talked about a ton during his struggles. Why keep him at right tackle? That never seemed to be the Steelers’ plan. When they drafted him, all the talk was about him being the left tackle of the future. And all his training camp reps came on the blindside. To my knowledge, he didn’t see a single right tackle rep during camp and throughout the summer.

After losing out to Moore to begin the regular season, Jones saw work at both spots. And when OT Chukwuma Okorafor got in Mike Tomlin’s doghouse after the Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones stepped in at right tackle and has started there since. But the offseason is quickly approaching and will give Pittsburgh a chance to reset. An opportunity to make a choice about Jones’ future. Is he staying at right tackle or going back to left?

The obvious comparison – and title of this article – is what happened with Kevin Dotson. A right guard throughout his college career, he flipped between both sides in his first year with the Steelers before becoming a fixture at left guard. That was partially influenced by David DeCastro’s presence at right guard though when his career ended during the spring of 2021, there was the chance to move Dotson back over. Instead, the team signed Trai Turner as a one-year Band-Aid. Now flourishing with the Los Angeles and about to get paid in free agency, Dotson says moving back to right guard with the Rams was key in his career turnaround.

Is Pittsburgh tracking toward the same mistake? Moving Jones back over is logical, but Dan Moore Jr. isn’t playing right tackle. That’s not his position, he’s not comfortable there. Many – understandably – don’t want Moore starting anywhere, but the team likes him and has stuck by him longer than most would prefer.

Why is Jones even at right tackle? A combination of Okorafor being in the doghouse and Moore unable to play the right side. Why not shift Jones over and start Okorafor? An option but my read of the situation is that the Steelers don’t want Moore and his lack of versatility as the backup and more importantly, Moore and Jones are the team’s top run-blocking tackles. Moore has his flaws but he’s a stronger and more powerful run blocker than Okorafor. If there’s one thing the Steelers must do well, it’s run the ball, and they’ve found success this season. Moore has even been a clear asset on the team’s Dart schemes, gap runs where the backside tackle pulls across and up through the hole.

But once the season ends, the focus is on Jones. Maximizing his future is most important. Not Moore’s. He’s the first-round pick, he’s the potential franchise guy who has flashed his potential. They drafted a talented and hard-working guy. And it should direct them to putting Jones back at left tackle for 2023 and figuring out the right side. Okorafor won’t return, his March option won’t be picked up, and Moore can try to work on right tackle over a complete offseason (he is a hard worker, there’s no arguing about that) and be veteran and experienced depth heading into the summer.

It leaves a void for a starting right tackle and will be at the top of the list of team needs. But investing in quality linemen is hardly a bad thing and the Steelers still need to tweak their group. Maybe they draft a right tackle in the first round, say Alabama’s JC Latham, and then take a center in the third/fourth round to compete with Mason Cole.

When Jones was playing at his best earlier this season, I was open to the idea of just finding the best tackle in the offseason, left or right, and moving Jones based on that. Find a quality right tackle, move Jones to left. Acquire a good left tackle, keep Jones on the right. It opened up the options and took away the concern over resume and position flexibility.

But after watching Jones more, that plan must change. Why risk Jones not reaching his potential at right tackle? Why even have that “what if?” the way there is with Dotson in hindsight. What if Jones went back to left tackle – how much better would he have been? That’s the last lingering question you want with your first-round pick.

Keep it simple and keep it smart. After the season, put Jones back at left tackle. That’s his home, that’s where you evaluated him, and that’s where he should play in 2024 and beyond. The offseason will allow the team to figure out the rest.