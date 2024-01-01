ESPN’s Bill Barnwell Names T.J. Watt NFL’s Best EDGE Rusher On All-Pro Team

Over the last month or so, the debate regarding the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year has raged on. That debate has centered on Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, all three worthy candidates.

Who will win the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year remains up in the air, but for ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, it’s rather clear who the best EDGE defender is in the NFL right now, and that’s T.J. Watt.

In his 2023 All-Pro team he released Monday morning for ESPN highlighting the best player at each position, Watt was Barnwell’s top EDGE rusher, getting the nod over Garrett. In fact, Parsons was Barnwell’s other EDGE rusher on the All-Pro team, meaning Barnwell’s list goes Watt, Parsons and then Garrett.

Watt, who has 17.0 sacks on the season and leads all three EDGE rushers in sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles, interceptions and defensive touchdowns, earned the nod in a rather difficult decision for Barnwell.

“Let me start with the guy who has to be on here. Watt is tied for the league lead in sacks with Trey Hendrickson, with both AFC North players standing on 17 with a game to go,” Barnwell writes regarding Watt as part of his All-Pro team. “He has stuffed the stat sheet in all kinds of ways: He has four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, six pass breakups and a touchdown.

“Big plays from Watt helped seal narrow victories for his team over the Browns, Ravens and Rams. The Steelers aren’t in the playoff picture without Watt on the field.”

Without Watt’s heroics against the Browns, Ravens and Rams this season, who knows where the Steelers are. They aren’t 9-7 on the season and prominent in the AFC playoff picture with one week to go, that much is certain.

He’s a true game-wrecker, one who makes major plays week after week. He might not be the flashiest like Parsons, or the most physically dominant and built like a superhero like Garrett, but Watt produces time and time again. The numbers don’t lie.

It’s not a fluke what he does. He doesn’t get lucky three straight seasons leading the NFL in sacks, which he’s on the cusp of doing, which would make NFL history. No player before him has done it.

He’s on a Hall-of-Fame pace. He should add another All-Pro to his resume after this season — and if the stats matter at all — should get his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, too. He’s the best in the league, period.