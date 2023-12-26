T.J. Watt Graded As Week 16’s Top Pass Rusher By Pro Football Focus

T.J. Watt is flying under the radar this season despite leading the league in sacks, partially because the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season. On Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watt logged his 17th sack of the season, fighting through a hold, getting up off the ground, and finishing the sack on QB Jake Browning. He also knocked the ball loose, but it was recovered by the Bengals.

For his efforts in Week 16’s game, Watt was given the highest pass-rush grade of any player in the NFL from Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded pass rushers in Week 16 👀 pic.twitter.com/TTwdXr2RPa — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2023

He received a 91.1 overall defensive grade, including a league-leading 92.4 pass-rush grade. Included in the graphic that PFF posted is a player that Watt often gets compared to—Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Watt finished the game with three total tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, and four quarterback hits. PFF credited him with six total pressures. This is the third time he has received over a 90.0 defensive grade and the second time he has led the league in pass-rushing grades for a week. Season-to-date, Watt boasts a 91.6 overall grade and a 91.2 pass-rush grade to put him in the elite category on PFF’s scale.

Watt wasn’t the highest-graded defender on the Steelers in Week 16, however. Alex Highsmith received a 91.9 overall grade in the win against the Bengals. He only had one tackle, but also registered one sack, one tackle for a loss, one pass defensed, and an interception. PFF also credited him for six total pressures.

They are the top tandem in the NFL at getting after opposing quarterbacks, and both players have shown abilities beyond rushing the passer. Each player has at least one interception this season and has played well when asked to drop into coverage.

Watt is 5.5 sacks behind the single-season sack record that he holds along with Michael Strahan. With just two games remaining, it is unlikely he will get back to that mark, but he has a great chance of getting to the 20-sack mark for the second time in his career. According to Fox Sports, Watt currently has third best odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year. This would be his second time winning the award and would make him one of nine defenders in league history to win the award twice.