Eric Rowe Injured Against Ravens (Update)

UPDATE: Rowe returned to the game in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another injury in their secondary as S Eric Rowe got hurt after making a tackle on a 29-yard run by Ravens RB Gus Edwards. Rowe was seen bent over in pain on the sideline and with a trainer on the ESPN broadcast, and he did not return on the drive. He is questionable to return with a neck injury, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers S Eric Rowe sustained a neck injury and his return to today's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 6, 2024

The Steelers are already down safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson today, and Rowe is starting his third straight game alongside Patrick Peterson, who moved from corner and safety to help Pittsburgh manage their injuries at the position. Thompson has also been dealing with a neck injury. Losing Rowe would put them in another precarious position, and Miles Killebrew or Elijah Riley would likely have to take on more of a role. Riley returned from injury two weeks ago but hasn’t played a ton since.

Rowe has six tackles, five solo to lead the team today. He’s been impressive since he took over as a starter, with 23 total tackles and an interception in three games. We’ll keep you updated on Rowe’s status as we know more.