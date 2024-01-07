Elandon Roberts Jokes About Pushing Through Injury: ‘That’s Why I Play And You Report’

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit hard at the inside linebacker position this year. It could have been worse if not for the efforts of Elandon Roberts, who has played through injury for most of the second half of the season.

Taking on an increased role following season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, Roberts became the Steelers’ every-down linebacker. He played through a groin injury just weeks ago. Though he finally sat out a game last week with a pectoral injury, he was back in the lineup on Saturday night battling it out in somewhat of a surprise.

“That’s why I play, and you report”, he joked with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, via the paper’s YouTube channel, when asked about what it took to get on the field and play with a stabilizing device on his left arm.

“It’s just got me locked in”, he insisted, explaining the necessity of playing through injuries, especially late in the season. “Look man, that’s the sport we play. I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m not letting no player or coach or this organization or the city of Pittsburgh down. If I can go, I’m going”.

Roberts only played on a limited basis with Myles Jack, Mykal Walker, and Mark Robinson also splitting responsibilities, but he finished the game with one great open-field tackle on WR Nelson Agholor on 2nd and 10 that forced a 3rd and long (which naturally the Ravens converted).

Signed last offseason on a two-year, $7 million contract, the eighth-year veteran has ingratiated himself to the Steelers faithful with his physical play style and hard-nosed mentality. His passion for the game is evident in both word and deed, even if he may not be the linebacker you want to stick in man coverage on a wide receiver too often.

Logging close to 600 defensive snaps in 16 games played, Roberts finishes his first season with the Steelers at 101 tackles with 10 for loss. He also had two-and-a half sacks, six hits, and two passes defensed, one of which led to an interception.

“It’s my family and I’m always gonna do whatever it takes”, he said about his determination to play through injury. “But at the same time, I’m not gonna put the team in a bad situation with just wanting to be a tough guy and not doing what’s best for the team”.

That’s why he finally had to sit out the last game after suffering the pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. He knows he would have been a liability if he had come back that soon. Even in Baltimore he understood that he would only be able to go so many snaps, and his position group backed him up.

Robinson finished the game with five tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble, with Jack and Walker adding another five stops between them. Outside of one 29-yard run, the defense did a nice job of holding the Ravens’ ground game in check.