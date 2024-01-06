Report: LB Elandon Roberts Expected To Play Against Ravens

Good news for a Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense trying to get healthier for the final game of their regular season, hopefully setting up a playoff run. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, LB Elandon Roberts is expected to play today despite dealing with a pec injury that held him out of last weekend’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers LB Elandon Roberts expected to play today vs. Ravens despite being questionable with pec injury, per source. Key return for Pittsburgh’s 7th-ranked scoring defense — man in middle is back. Steelers need win over Ravens + Bills OR Jaguars loss to clinch playoff spot. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 6, 2024

Roberts was officially listed as questionable on the Steelers’ final injury report, a limited participant in practice during Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. Roberts injured his pec attempting to make a tackle early in the second quarter of Week 16’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Vowing to return before the season ended, Roberts told reporters earlier this week he expected to play.

His role increased dramatically following season-ending injuries to LBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander mid-season. Roberts signed a two-year deal with the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season and is scheduled to return in 2024. Overall, his play has been solid.

The Steelers’ leading tackler with 100 of them, he would start if active. It’s most likely LB Myles Jack would get the nod next to him, reducing or eliminating Mykal Walker’s role.

Pittsburgh will release their list of inactives 90 minutes before their 4:30 PM/EST kickoff against Baltimore. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and S Trenton Thompson also ended the week questionable, and their statuses, especially Fitzpatrick’s, felt a little more in doubt than Roberts’.