Elandon Roberts: If You See Me On The Injury Report, ‘Just Put He Playing’

Over the back half of the season, few players have meant as much to the Pittsburgh Steelers as ILB Elandon Roberts. He signed in free agency last March and was part of the total overhaul of the inside linebacker room. Out with Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Myles Jack—in with Kwon Alexander, Cole Holcomb, and Roberts. The other two players got hurt in back-to-back weeks, which left Roberts as an every-down player. He also had to take on some of the communication for the team.

He injured his pectoral muscle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 and was forced to miss the following game against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned for the regular season finale against the Ravens, and though he is definitely battling through the injury, he played 20 snaps and logged one tackle. He is once again back on the injury report this week, but he told the media after practice on Thursday not to worry.

“It’s no question, if ya’ll see me pop up on the injury report, ya’ll just put he playing,” Roberts said in a video of the press conference posted on the team’s website.

The Steelers are getting healthy at the right time. Other than OLB T.J. Watt, the Steelers have a number of players getting healthy or otherwise becoming available. S Minkah Fitzpatrick is healthy to play for the first time since Week 15. S Damontae Kazee is also back from his suspension. Along with Roberts, that gives a lot of added flexibility with personnel usage. It also restores some of the communication centers of the team.

He also talked about his alter ego, or the difference between his on-field personality and his off-field personality. Off the field, he goes by Elandon, but when he puts on a helmet, he goes by E-Rob.

“I just think at a young age, you gotta kind of know when to turn it on, when to turn it off,” Roberts continued. “You can kind of tell when I kind of lock-in and change personalities and stuff like that.”

That on-field mentality is a boost to the group, both with his play and with his presence. “That’s just my mentality,” Roberts said. “If I’m able to battle back for my team, then I’m playing.”