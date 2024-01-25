Depot After Dark: Steelers Big Donation, Weddle On Big Ben, Team Responds To Snub

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 24.

Steelers Donation

For recording 59 sacks this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers donated $29,500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. Tuesday, the team tweeted the final numbers.

For every sack our defense recorded this season, @BordasLaw donated $500 to Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh 💪 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2024

Pittsburgh has had this partnership for the last several seasons. If you’re wondering why the team is showing 59 sacks after recording 47 in the regular season, the Steelers’ donations include the sacks recorded in the three preseason games, too.

Weddle On Roethlisberger

Former NFL safety Eric Weddle, who spent three years with Baltimore, joined The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty to talk about his football career. When he was asked about comparing Mike Tomlin to John Harbaugh, Weddle’s answer veered into a response about Ben Roethlisberger.

“I’m good buddies with Ben,” he said. “We’ll have to try to get him on [the show]. I know the ending and what was said about him the last couple of years. Everyone gets old, and your time comes, but you need to appreciate what you have. Not everyone could do what these guys have done. Fans are always ready to move on to the next player.”

Listen to the whole clip below. And if Roethlisberger does sit down with Weddle, we’ll certainly tune in.

Steelers Tweet Back

After the Pro Football Writers of America selected Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett over Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt for Defensive Player of 2023, another sign Garrett will win the official DPOY award next month, the Steelers’ responded back.

At least, Team Communications Manager Michael Bertsch said something. In a reply to the PFWA’s announcement, Bertsch tweeted out this graphic comparing and contrasting Watt’s and Garrett’s seasons. In almost every category, Watt came out on top.

Alas, Garrett seems certain to win his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Alualu Added

Simply a procedural move, but former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Tyson Alualu is officially a member of the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster. The Lions signed him off their practice squad earlier Wednesday.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed TE Brock Wright on Injured Reserve. Signed DL Tyson Alualu to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed TE Zach Ertz to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 24, 2024

While the NFL has no restrictions on individual player elevations from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster during the playoffs, the Lions had an open roster spot with TE Brock Wright landing on IR. And with them signing TE Zach Ertz, who could be elevated this weekend, the team can work around the league’s still-imposed limit of only being able to elevate two players per game.

Signed late in the season, Alualu has won the first two playoff games of his career at the age of 36.