Depot After Dark: SI’s Mass Layoffs, Snoop On Steelers, Nine-Year College Player

Sports Illustrated Layoffs

Major news from the sports media world today. Sports Illustrated is laying off most or all of its workers, the company said in an email to its staffers Friday morning. The company has had its license revoked and will be laying off those who are part of the Writer’s Guild.

Sports Illustrated staffers received this today. pic.twitter.com/Q0WdVRzuRb — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2024

In light of the news, Miami (Ohio) football tweeted Ben Roethlisberger appearing on the magazine’s cover shortly before being drafted by the Steelers 11th overall.

The greatest Sports Illustrated Cover of all time‼️ 🗓️: April 15, 2004@_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/PqR2tSNLcI — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) January 19, 2024

An iconic outlet that’s produced many great writers over the decades, SI has struggled financially in recent years. It also has been plagued by controversy, including the recent discovery of some articles appearing to have been written by AI.

The Sports Illustrated Union responded to the news by saying it will “fight for every one of our colleagues.” Clearly, the future of the company is in jeopardy and comes as sad news for the many, myself included, who grew up reading the magazine.

Snoop On Steelers

Snoop Dogg joined Rich Eisen to give his Steelers takes. He responds to the news of Mike Tomlin returning next year, supporting the decision but noted that Pittsburgh’s offense must be modernized and leap out of the 1980s. He believes the front office should have more influence in building the coaching staff.

“Our offense has to be 2025, not 1984,” he said. “We gotta move it around and get it doing what it’s supposed to do…as far as our offense looks, I think it could be a lot better.”

Nine-Year College Football Player

I know this isn’t Steelers-related, but this is too good not to share. Miami (Fla.) TE Cam McCormick announced he’s returning to school for his ninth season of college football.

How do you get to spend nine years in college? Redshirts, a bunch of injuries, and the COVID years. McCormick began his career redshirting as a freshman at Oregon back in 2016 (!!) before missing 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 with injuries that he suffered either before or early in the season.

He made it through all of 2022 before transferring to Miami and was granted a ninth season of eligibility by the NCAA yesterday.

Miami TE Cam McCormick announced he will return for his NINTH season of college football 🤯 Let's take a look back at his college career timeline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ml3XudFHhC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 19, 2024

To date, he’s caught 20 passes in eight years, grabbing six in 2017 and eight last season. He has three career touchdowns, all in 2023 with the Canes.

He will turn 26 in April.