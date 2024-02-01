Depot After Dark: Senior Bowl Speed, Tomlin Meets McConkey, Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 31.

Senior Bowl Speed

From Tuesday’s first day of 2024 Senior Bowl practices, Zebra Sports shared the fastest players from the National Team. North Carolina WR Tez Walker topped the charts at 21.18 miles per hour. Penn State CB Kalen King, teammates with Joey Porter Jr., came in third on the list.

Here are the top five, as tweeted by The Draft Network’s Paige Dimakos.

Day 1 – National Overall Speed Leaders per @ZebraSports Devontez Walker, WR – North Carolina, 21.18 mph

Max Melton, DB – Rutgers, 20.96 mph

Kalen King, DB – Penn State, 20.57 mph

Dylan Laube, RB – New Hampshire, 20.44 mph

Sione Vaki, DB – Utah, 20.32 mph@seniorbowl… — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) January 31, 2024

Walker became known nationally this year after the NCAA initially ruled him ineligible to play before reversing that decision following a slew of public pressure. And Sione Vaki is an interesting prospect who played running back and defensive back at Utah.

Tomlin Meets McConkey

Mike Tomlin is as visible as any draft prospect at each Senior Bowl. And the cameras love him. NFL Network caught Tomlin saying hello to Georgia WR Ladd McConkey during Tuesday’s practice.

Tomlin and Ladd 👀 pic.twitter.com/9K95dbAWGs — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

A twitchy and excellent route runner, McConkey lacks great size and strength but knows how to get open and do damage after the catch. Check out our entire scouting report on him here. By all accounts, McConkey has had a solid start to his Senior Bowl week.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50

An NFL Draft-themed Depot After Dark, NFL Network lead analysis Daniel Jeremiah released his Top 50 draft prospects of 2024.

USC QB Caleb Williams is the top prospect on Jeremiah’s list. He’s followed by two receivers, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze. North Carolina QB Drake Maye is fourth, followed by LSU QB Jayden Daniels, making for one heck of a QB class where they could make up the first three picks of this year’s draft.

The NFL Draft will kick off on April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. The Steelers hold the 20th overall pick.