Depot After Dark: Primanti Thanks Titans, ‘Tebow Game’ Anniversary, Buffalo Sauce Banned

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 8.

Primanti’s Care Package

Pittsburgh staple Primanti Brothers is taking care of the Tennessee Titans, who put the Steelers into the playoffs with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. As tweeted out yesterday, they’re sending a care package of sandwiches to Nashville as a token of the city’s appreciation.

The Steelers’ path to the postseason ended up being their only one. Had they lost to Baltimore, they wouldn’t have gotten the help they needed with the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders. And had the Jaguars won their game, the Buffalo Bills win over the Miami Dolphins would’ve eliminated them.

Buffalo Sauce Banned

Sticking with Pittsburgh food news, Bubba’s Burghers in Pittsburgh has taken Buffalo Sauce off the menu until Sunday’s game between Pittsburgh and Buffalo concludes.

“You can order ANY other flavor, but we will NOT be selling Buffalo Sauce all week long!!!!” the post in part reads.

So you’ll have to dip your wings in something else.

