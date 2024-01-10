Depot After Dark: Pickett’s Wedding Featured, Figures Inducted, Mason Rudolph ‘Staying Alive’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 9.

Pickett’s Wedding

Tying the knot over the summer, Kenny and Amy Pickett’s wedding is featured in the latest edition of New Jersey Bride.

From the Instagram account’s caption:

“Our cover story features Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and his wife, Amy Pickett, who are on an adventure of their own. They currently live in Pittsburgh, but this couple has the sweetest New Jersey love story. Read all about it and see gorgeous photos from their big day at the @pleasantdalechateau in West Orange.”

While considered a “hometown” kid for spending five years at Pitt, Pickett is New Jersey-born, playing high school football for Ocean Township before leaving the state to become a Panther.

Figures Inducted

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Deon Figures was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2024. Attending Colorado, he was the NCAA’s Jim Thorpe Award winner in 1992, given to the best defensive back. He picked off six passes that year and 12 in his college career while also serving as a solid punt returner.

Figures was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and helped Colorado win a national title in 1990, beating Notre Dame 10-9 in the Orange Bowl.

A first-round pick of the Steelers in 1993, Figures spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, intercepting three passes and recording 177 total tackles. He spent two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a five-interception season in 1997 with the team.

Other notable members of the 2024 class include Pitt WR Larry Fitzgerald and Penn State LB Paul Posluszny.

Staying Alive

With a three-game winning streak to push them into the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way of staying alive that few teams can match. The funny people over at Benstonium ran with the idea, a parody of the famous song. And pay close attention to the background where one Kenny Pickett watches Mason Rudolph walk the streets.